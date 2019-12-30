TransferCoin Reaches Market Cap of $41,786.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $41,786.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,204,998 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.