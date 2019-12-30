TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. 297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.53. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $76,644.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,706.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

