TrezarCoin (TZC) Market Cap Hits $578,707.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $578,707.00 and $1,570.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00057809 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00041943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00584493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00226080 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00086130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 199,310,600 coins and its circulating supply is 187,310,600 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.