Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 13,380,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

In other news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $73,877.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $3,229,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,387,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,404. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its position in Trinity Industries by 84.9% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 33,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $22.69 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

