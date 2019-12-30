Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $758.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

