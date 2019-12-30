Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.33 ($1.96).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 148.86 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.10. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

