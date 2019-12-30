Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TRTN opened at $39.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.28. Triton International has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.74 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $221,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 111.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 116.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.