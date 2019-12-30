TRON (TRX) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Bitbns and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $892.85 million and $1.15 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OEX, BTC-Alpha, Liqui, Fatbtc, Mercatox, LBank, Kucoin, Liquid, Tidex, Bitbns, Zebpay, BitForex, DigiFinex, Bittrex, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx, Bit-Z, Coindeal, YoBit, Gate.io, Allcoin, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Exrates, Cobinhood, Coinnest, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bithumb, RightBTC, CoinEx, Upbit, Bitfinex, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, CoinTiger, Neraex, Rfinex, WazirX, CoinFalcon, ChaoEX, IDAX, Koinex, Cryptomate, Ovis, BitFlip, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Indodax, Braziliex, CoinEgg, Tokenomy, Exmo, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

