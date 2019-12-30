TRONCLASSIC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded 66.3% lower against the dollar. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $190,002.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

