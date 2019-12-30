TrueDeck Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,289.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market cap of $142,289.00 and approximately $14,806.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01350217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00124305 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

