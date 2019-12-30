TrumpCoin Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $73,372.00 and $248.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022584 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021805 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.02436947 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

