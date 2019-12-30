TurtleNetwork Price Up 37.8% This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $412,564.00 and $1,824.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023643 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024588 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000760 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

