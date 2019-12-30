Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 103.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 409,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

