Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $290.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.36 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $243.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.38.

TYL stock opened at $300.57 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $176.27 and a 52 week high of $301.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

