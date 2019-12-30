Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days.

TYME has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $2,148,000. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

