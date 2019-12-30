Typerium Hits Market Capitalization of $515,954.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Typerium token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. During the last week, Typerium has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $515,954.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.01334516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

