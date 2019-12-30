U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 17,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

