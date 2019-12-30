Ulord Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Ulord has a total market capitalization of $825,599.00 and $32,950.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ulord has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Ulord coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ulord alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,236,626 coins and its circulating supply is 68,738,981 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one.

Buying and Selling Ulord

Ulord can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.