Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 313.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 322,041 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 2.1% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 641,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.