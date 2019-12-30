Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 89.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

