Unification Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,877.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Unification token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. During the last week, Unification has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $232,877.00 and $31,158.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

