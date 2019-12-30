Uniqure (QURE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Uniqure (NASDAQ: QURE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

12/9/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $429,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,122 shares of company stock worth $2,873,598 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $618,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the third quarter worth $12,416,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $83,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Uniqure by 44.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the third quarter worth $2,157,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

