UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $61.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.66 billion to $61.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $58.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $242.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.92 billion to $243.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $261.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $260.96 billion to $261.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $295.97 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $280.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

