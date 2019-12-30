Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 194,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $333.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.04. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

