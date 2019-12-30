UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $362,003.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE and HADAX. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, HADAX and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

