Upfiring Price Hits $0.0151 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 80.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $325,889.00 and $212.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, RightBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.