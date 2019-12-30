Uptrennd (1UP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,078.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $36,357.00 and $2,078.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000753 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,324,701 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

