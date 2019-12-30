Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $33.13 on Monday. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $709.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 53.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 212,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $15,475,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.