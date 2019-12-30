USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

USAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after buying an additional 18,530,322 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 104.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

