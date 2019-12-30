USDX Price Up 48.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, USDX has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $224,302.00 and $5,317.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039940 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000748 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003909 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000737 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001370 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 765,045 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

