Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 151.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 128,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $93.20 on Monday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

