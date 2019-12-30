Vanta Network (VANTA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Vanta Network has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $8,152.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and Coinone. During the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network launched on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

