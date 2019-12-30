Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 91,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. 660,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,402. Vedanta has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

