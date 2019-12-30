Veil Market Capitalization Hits $2.24 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $52,755.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 61,294,766 coins and its circulating supply is 52,453,837 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

