Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $34,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,486 shares of company stock worth $3,479,894. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Veracyte by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after buying an additional 194,825 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

