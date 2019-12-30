Verge Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.79 million and $1.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00583376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000906 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009669 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,130,673,159 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Binance, TradeOgre, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Upbit, Graviex, HitBTC, Crex24, Coindeal, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

