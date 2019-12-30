VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $616,856.00 and $916.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085171 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001157 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,316.64 or 0.99292424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000341 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,364,826 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

