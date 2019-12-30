Verify (CRED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,773.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Verify token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, COSS and YoBit. During the last seven days, Verify has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Verify has a total market cap of $80,773.00 and $5.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

