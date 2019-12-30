Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $148.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,847 shares of company stock worth $13,309,579. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

