Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $9.71 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $9.71 or 0.00133147 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and $3,117.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Tokenomy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

