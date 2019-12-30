Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.35. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 30,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,565.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,565.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 102,718 shares of company stock worth $282,983 in the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 84.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Veritone during the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $2.55 on Monday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

