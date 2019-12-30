VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Cap of $217,832.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $217,832.00 and approximately $682.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00588519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086197 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009867 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,520,597 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

