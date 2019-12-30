Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $996.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $979.73 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $870.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.81.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $31,792.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,470.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,475 shares of company stock worth $57,917,441. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $220.97 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $160.38 and a one year high of $225.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.