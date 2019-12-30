ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Update

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.84. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 73.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ViaSat by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 185.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.