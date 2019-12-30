View Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,514.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One View token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last week, View has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. View has a total market capitalization of $153,514.00 and $166.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for View is view.ly.

View Token Trading

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

