Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 50.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.31 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

