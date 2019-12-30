VisionX (VNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,740.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. VisionX has a total market cap of $284,556.00 and $17,740.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

