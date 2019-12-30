Vitae Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Vitae has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00010642 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and $111,054.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003013 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006201 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,683,903 coins and its circulating supply is 19,416,966 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.