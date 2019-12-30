VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,573 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,423. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get VMware alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $799,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 14.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $214,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,630 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 112.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW opened at $154.16 on Monday. VMware has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average of $158.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.90.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.