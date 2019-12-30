VNT Chain Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $310,808.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

